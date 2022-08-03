Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT Raised to €102.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IPSEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €88.00 ($90.72) to €95.00 ($97.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €112.00 ($115.46) to €120.00 ($123.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($120.62) to €102.00 ($105.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Shares of IPSEY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

