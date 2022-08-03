INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 30.7% in July

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Shum purchased 58,885 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,517 shares of company stock worth $129,691. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of INVO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 137.40% and a negative net margin of 191.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

