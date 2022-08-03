Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.17. 2,258,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,385,472. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

