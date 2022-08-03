Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IVR opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.13%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

