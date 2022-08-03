Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.53. 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.
