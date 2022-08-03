InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 257,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.