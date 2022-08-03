International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:THM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

