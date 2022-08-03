Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 57.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 169,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 151.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

CMCSA opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

