Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.34 and its 200 day moving average is $247.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

