Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$229.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF remained flat at $148.50 on Tuesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

