Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells 9,070 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

