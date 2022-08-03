Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 5,457 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$45,293.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,035.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total transaction of C$75,553.94.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.47. 1,231,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.