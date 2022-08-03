Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 120 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.9 %

MORN stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $245.66. 6,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,071. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $45,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.