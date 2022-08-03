Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1 %

CDMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

