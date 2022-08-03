Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) CEO Omar Asali bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,735.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ranpak Trading Up 6.4 %

PACK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,921. The firm has a market cap of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

