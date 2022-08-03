IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

