Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 449 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.61 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

