Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

