Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $4,746,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,824.41.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,549.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,341.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,428.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.