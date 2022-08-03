Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.