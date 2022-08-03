Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.37 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000.

NVO opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $259.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

