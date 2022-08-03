Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32-15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.40 EPS.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.83. The stock had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

