Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $213.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ITW traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $204.90. 2,000,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.