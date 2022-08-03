Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %

ITW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.90. 2,000,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.79.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.