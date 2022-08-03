IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,153.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,028.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.