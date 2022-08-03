IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,146,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 45.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

