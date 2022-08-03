IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $346.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.95 and its 200-day moving average is $304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

