IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,363 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

