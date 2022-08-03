IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading Down 6.8%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 964,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 367,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

IDE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Further Reading

