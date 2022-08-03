Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 27.5% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00632590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00034537 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.