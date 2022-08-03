Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 27.5% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00632590 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00034537 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.