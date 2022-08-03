ICHI Hits 1-Day Volume of $544,481.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00023019 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $544,481.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
