ICHI Hits 1-Day Volume of $544,481.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00023019 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $544,481.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00617392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00035708 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

