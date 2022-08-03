ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

ICFI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 47,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

