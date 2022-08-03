IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.35

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.35 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 83760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBG shares. Raymond James cut IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.19.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of C$604.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.