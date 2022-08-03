IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Down 6.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 397,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,739,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $744.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

