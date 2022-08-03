Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 60,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 29,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Hywin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

