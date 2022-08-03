Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

