Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HYMC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

