HYCON (HYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,516.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $284,567.13 and $12,516.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

