Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $888.01 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $22,786.79 or 0.99831455 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $888.01 million and $297,472.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.
Huobi BTC Coin Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
