Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

