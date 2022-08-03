HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,682,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 12,637,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

