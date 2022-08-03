HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,682,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 12,637,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.15.
About HUMBL
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUMBL (HMBL)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.