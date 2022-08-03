Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $835,372.72 and $27,421.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.