H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.9 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HRUFF stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

