Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $1.30 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars.

