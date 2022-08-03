Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $11,482,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 358,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

About Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

