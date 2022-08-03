Honeywell International Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

