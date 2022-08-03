Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

