HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops One Day Volume of $24,286.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $24,286.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,499 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

HollyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

