Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,088 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 699,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

