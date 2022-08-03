Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,135 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

